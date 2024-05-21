Train traffic restored in Ambala Division

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, May 20

In a major relief to railway passengers, the train traffic was restored on the Ambala-Ludhiana section of the Ambala Division on Monday evening.

The tracks were blocked due the farmers’ agitation at the Shambhu station since April 17. Around 180 trains were getting daily affected due to the agitation, causing inconvenience to the railway passengers. The trains were getting cancelled, diverted, short-terminated and short-originated.

Due to the agitation, the trains were forced to run almost three times the regular traffic on the Chandigarh-Sahnewal section.

While on routine basis, 30-40 trains were operated on the single line Chandigarh-Sahnewal section, due to the agitation and diversion of the trains, nearly 100 trains, including freight trains, were being daily operated.

The Northern Railways, in a release, all the trains are being restored on their proper routes with immediate effect.

Will save time Due to the agitation, the trains were getting cancelled and running on diverted routes. As a result, it used to take us more time in reaching our destinations. Daily commuters were affected the most. Jagmohan Sukhija, railway passenger

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ambala