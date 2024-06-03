Training camp for transparent counting process

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, June 2

To conduct impartial, transparent, and systematic vote counting, a training camp was organised for the teams at Panchayat Bhawan on Sunday. At the training camp, counting supervisor Dev Krishna Tiwari and District Election Officer RK Singh explained the procedure of vote counting to the employees. The EVM master trainer Punit provided training to the employees involved in the counting duties.

Tiwari stated that on the day of the counting, all officers and employees must ensure that they arrive at the counting centres on time. The counting supervisors, assistants, and micro-observers should thoroughly learn the process, leaving no room for error. The Election Commission has made arrangements at every level to conduct the poll process in an easy and transparent manner. All officers and employees on duty should carry out the counting process with caution, ease, and confidence.

The District Election Officer said that vote counting will begin at 8 am on June 4 at all five counting centres of CDLU Sirsa. To ensure no errors occur, the entire process will be videographed. If any problems arise, the ARO is to be informed. He emphasised that there should be no mistakes at any stage of the process. The machine should be brought to the table for the second round only after the results of the first round are clear. The results of each round will be declared by the respective Assembly’s ARO.

After vote counting, the EVMs will be sealed and immediately deposited back in the strongroom. The employees will not be permitted to bring mobile phones, belts or any other gadgets with them.

