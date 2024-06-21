Training for officers on new criminal laws

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 20

Haryana Chief Secretary TVSN Prasad today inaugurated a one-day online training programme for IAS and HCS officers on the three new criminal laws. The training, conducted by the Haryana Institute of Public Administration (HIPA), Gurugram, is aimed at familiarising officers with the intricacies of these laws, which are set to be implemented nationwide from July 1, 2024.

Addressing the inaugural session via video conferencing, Prasad remarked on the historical significance of this moment in reforming the country’s criminal justice system. He said Haryana would continue this process of training even after the implementation of these Laws on July 1. The government also plans to set up a helpline at state headquarters to provide clarification and address the doubts on these laws.

Prasad directed HIPA to conduct training sessions for officers at the divisional headquarter level. Besides, similar programmes should also be organised for officers of Police and Prosecution Departments at HIPA Gurugram and Panchkula.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram