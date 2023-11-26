Training held on use of poor quality water for agriculture

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 25

An international training programme concluded at the ICAR-Central Soil Salinity Research Institute (CSSRI) on Saturday.

The programme, sponsored by the African-Asian Rural Development Organisation (AARDO), imparted training on the use of poor quality water in agriculture.

Chief guest, Dr Manoj Nardeosingh, Secretary General, AARDO, emphasised that there was a need to produce 60 per cent more food grain by 2050, for which salt-affected soils and poor quality water resources needed to be utilised. He also raised concern over inflation, challenges posed by climate change, poverty and inequality in the AARDO countries.

The AARDO is a group of 32 countries — 18 African nations and 14 Asia countries. The organisation aims to boost rural development in its member countries through various capacity-building programmes.

The training was attended by nine delegates from seven member countries of the AARDO — Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Kenya, Zambia, Jordan and Eswatini.

Nardeosingh pointed out that most of the AARDO countries are facing problems related to salinity and poor-quality water. He added that there was a need to produce more basic and nutrient-rich food to mitigate hunger and poverty in the AARDO countries.

Dr SK Chaudhari, Deputy Director General, Natural Resource Management, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), was the guest of honour at the valedictory function.

#Agriculture #Karnal