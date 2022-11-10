Training must for sewermen: Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 9

While considering the safety of sewermen involved in manhole cleaning work, the Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal today directed officials of the Haryana Sehari Vikas Paradhikarn to impart necessary training to all sewermen regarding cleaning of manholes and septic tanks safely.

While chairing a meeting on this issue, Kaushal directed the officials concerned to eliminate the process of manual cleaning of sewers and septic tanks.

As per the directions given by the Chief Secretary, the Public Health Engineering Department has been appointed as the nodal department. For redressal of complaints received regarding this issue, the department concerned should also issue a helpline number, directed Kaushal.

The Chief Secretary further directed that the format for sending monthly reports to the government should be simplified so that common people could also use them.

Kaushal was apprised that the Public Health Engineering Department had imparted training to 1,098 sewermen.

The Chief Secretary said the directions of the Supreme Court regarding giving compensation to the sewer men who had lost their lives during the cleaning should be followed meticulously so that the family of the deceased could get full benefits.

