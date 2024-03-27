Training on mgmt of soil salinity begins at CSSRI

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 26

A three-day training programme on reclamation and management of salt affected soils was inaugurated by Dr RK Yadav, Director, ICAR-CSSRI, Karnal. The training is designed for scientists and researchers to equip them with the basic understanding and latest technological breakthroughs in managing salt affected soils.

The Director highlighted the importance of conducting such programmes and deliberated about the successful technologies created by the institute to tackle the problem of soil salinity. He applauded the contribution of the CSSRI in the reclamation of 2.20 million hectares of sodic and 75, 000 hectares of saline, waterlogged areas across the country. He further advocated futuristic technologies like climate resilience and alternative approaches for harnessing productivity from salt affected soils with ecological rehabilitation.

Dr Rakesh Banyal, programme director, gave a brief account of the training, which would focus on diagnosis and characterisation of saline, sodic and waterlogged soils, recent advancements in technological backups for harnessing productivity, overview on climate resilience and adaptive alternative technologies and impact assessment of potential technologies developed by the CSSRI for managing salt affected soils.

