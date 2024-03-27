Training on mgmt of soil salinity begins at CSSRI

Karnal, March 26
A three-day training programme on reclamation and management of salt affected soils was inaugurated by Dr RK Yadav, Director, ICAR-CSSRI, Karnal. The training is designed for scientists and researchers to equip them with the basic understanding and latest technological breakthroughs in managing salt affected soils.
The Director highlighted the importance of conducting such programmes and deliberated about the successful technologies created by the institute to tackle the problem of soil salinity. He applauded the contribution of the CSSRI in the reclamation of 2.20 million hectares of sodic and 75, 000 hectares of saline, waterlogged areas across the country. He further advocated futuristic technologies like climate resilience and alternative approaches for harnessing productivity from salt affected soils with ecological rehabilitation.
Dr Rakesh Banyal, programme director, gave a brief account of the training, which would focus on diagnosis and characterisation of saline, sodic and waterlogged soils, recent advancements in technological backups for harnessing productivity, overview on climate resilience and adaptive alternative technologies and impact assessment of potential technologies developed by the CSSRI for managing salt affected soils.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
All 6 workers missing after Baltimore bridge collapse presumed dead
The ship's crew issued a mayday call moments before the cras...
'They can't digest India's rise'; Indian student alleges hate campaign in London
Wonders how is Indian politics relevant to the student union...
Ramakrishna Mission chief Swami Smaranananda Maharaj dies at 95
Born in 1929 at Andami village of Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur dis...
Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh
The complainant alleged the 'patwari' and his agent Nikku ha...
Rebellion in HP BJP, ex-minister quits after 6 Congress rebels picked for bypolls
Lahaul unit resigns; Mandi ex-MP upset over Kangana’s candid...