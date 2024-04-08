Training on snakebite management, reporting

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 7

A training camp on management of snakebite cases for medical officers (MOs) from several districts was conducted by the Department of Medicine, Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC), on the college premises on Sunday.

Head of the department (HOD) of Medicine Dr Amandeep Singh apprised the MOs about the latest management guidelines for snakebite.

Nodal Officer Dr Aditya Chaudhry told the officers about various reporting formats for reporting of the snakebite.

Officiating Director Dr Arun Kumar Pandey, the Medical Superintendent, and the Dean were also present.

