Training on snakebite management, reporting

Karnal, April 7
A training camp on management of snakebite cases for medical officers (MOs) from several districts was conducted by the Department of Medicine, Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC), on the college premises on Sunday.
Head of the department (HOD) of Medicine Dr Amandeep Singh apprised the MOs about the latest management guidelines for snakebite.
Nodal Officer Dr Aditya Chaudhry told the officers about various reporting formats for reporting of the snakebite.
Officiating Director Dr Arun Kumar Pandey, the Medical Superintendent, and the Dean were also present.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
TMC staged attacks on investigating agencies to protect corrupt: Narendra Modi in WB
Says ‘Syndicate Raj’ active in state | Central funds for poo...
South Korea launches its 2nd military spy satellite amid animosities with North Korea
Says their satellites would boost their abilities to monitor...