Training programme begins

Kaithal: A two-month training programme was started by the commerce department of RKSD PG College, Kaithal, in association with the School of Employability, Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Yamunanagar, to provide opportunities for skill development and employment to students in the banking sector. Kushal Deep, cluster head of NABARD, Vinod Kumar, LDM, Kaithal, were present as chief guests in the programme. Sanyam Maratha, head, CSR, Jamna Auto Industries addressed the students online. Dr Satbir Mehla, acting principal of the college, welcomed the chief guest. Addressing the students, LDM, Kaithal, gave detailed information about the changing infrastructure and new employment opportunities in the banking sector.

Contests held on World Water Day

Kaithal: World Water Day was celebrated at Government Girls College, Cheeka, by the Public Health Engineering Department, Kaithal. Various competitions such as slogan writing, poster making, speech were organised, wherein a large number of students of mass communication, tourism, BA and Bcom participated. Deepak Kumar, District IEC and Equity Consultant, Kaithal (WSSO) of the Public Health Engineering Department was the chief guest, while programme was presided over by Rajendra Arora, principal of the college. Students gave the message of water conservation. Deepak Kumar explained the importance of water to the girl students and informed them that how the groundwater level was depleting due to wastage of water. In drawing competition, Kajal Devi of BA II bagged the first position, while Neha came first in slogan-writing competition and Anjali Sharma secured first place in speech competition.

Red Cross volunteers win trophy

Yamunanagar: The Youth Red Cross unit of Guru Nanak Khalsa College has won the trophy in the state-level Youth Red Cross camp. College principal Dr (Major) Harinder Singh Kang said these volunteers gave excellent performance in the five-day state-level Youth Red Cross training camp, run by headquarters of the Indian Red Cross Haryana, Chandigarh. Randeep Singh Jauhar, president of the college management committee, praised the volunteers for their outstanding performance and YRC in-charge Prof Balkishan for grooming the volunteers.