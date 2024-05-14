Training programmes for public prosecutors on three new laws begin

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 13

A five-day training programme for public prosecutors on three new laws – Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam started at Haryana Police Academy Madhuban from Friday. These laws will replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

The training programme would end on May 17. A total of 26 public prosecutors from various units of the state are participating in it.

Advocate Dr Deepa Singh, assistant professor at Punjab University, Chandigarh, briefed the participants on the overview, development, and enactment of all three new laws.

In the upcoming sessions, Assistant Professor Porus Raj from the School of Law, Galgotias University, Noida, UP, will introduce new definitions in the new legislations, along with general explanations, analysis, and improvements related to prosecution, while Assistant Professor and Green Criminologist Dr Shailja Beniwal from Police Science and Criminology, Chandigarh, will inform the participants about topics related to improvement in crimes against women and children under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita affecting the human body.

