Transfer policy for Group D staff revised

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 14

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said the state government had revamped its transfer policy for Group D employees covered by the Haryana Group D Employees Act, 2018 (Common Cadre).

The policy acknowledged that some employees appointed to Group D positions since the Act’s enactment found themselves posted far from hometowns or on unsuitable jobs due to their nature. To address these concerns, the government was launching a transfer drive for reallocating eligible employees within the common cadre.

Each employee must identify undesired posts (for exclusion from their potential allocation) and prioritise preferred districts for transfer through the designated portal. Only Group D employees appointed on a regular basis after the Act, in posts listed in Serial No. 1 of the First Schedule (excluding safai karamchari, chowkidar, and safai karamchari-cum-chowkidar positions in government departments) are eligible.