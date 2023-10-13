Transferring payment into farmers’ accounts: Minister

Karnal, October 12
Agriculture Minister JP Dalal on Thursday visited the Kaithal grain market and reviewed the procurement process. He assured the farmers that all produce would be procured by the government.
While interacting with mediapersons, the Agriculture Minister said the farmers were getting good yields and prices. The government had been transferring the payment directly into the accounts of the farmer within 72 hours of procurement. He said so far, the government had transferred 4,000 crore into the accounts of farmers.
He further said so far, the grain markets had recorded an arrival of 28 lakh MT of parmal paddy and 9 lakh MT of basmati varieties, which was higher than last year.
