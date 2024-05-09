Transparency key to credibility of elections, says Gurugram poll observer Dr Dilraj Kaur

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, May 8

Gurugram Lok Sabha constituency general observer Dr Dilraj Kaur said every officer on poll duty should ensure that the elections are conducted in a transparent manner so that the credibility of the process is bolstered.

The general observer said this while holding a review meeting of election management with the police and administrative officials of the three districts — Gurugram, Rewari and Nuh.

She said a control room should be set up at the district-level from where all types of activities can be monitored through CCTV cameras. She said during election campaigns, news and advertisements in newspapers, social media and cable TV networks should be monitored.

“Administrative and police officers should coordinate so that there is no dispute of any kind during the elections. Complete monitoring should be ensured at every level to ensure that inappropriate resources are not used during the polls. Efforts should be made to stop the supply of illegal liquor, cash and narcotics,” she said.

In the meeting, police observer Shankar Choudhary said after assessing the illegal material seized during the 2019 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, monitoring should be done accordingly to ensure that rules are not flouted. He said a separate counter should be set up for women voters to keep the mobile phones outside the polling stations.

Gurugram Lok Sabha constituency’s Returning Officer and DC Nishant Kumar Yadav said all preparations for the elections have been completed. To increase the voting percentage in Gurugram, 52 polling stations have been set up in high societies as per the guidelines of the Election Commission so that people do not have to travel much to reach polling booths.

Nuh DC Dhirendra Khadgata said for the past six months, efforts have been made for communal harmony in Nuh and positive results have been achieved.

Rewari DC Rahul Hooda said VST teams are keeping a close watch on the resources being used for election campaign in the field.

DCP Manesar Deepak Kumar said till now, illicit liquor, cash and narcotics worth Rs 5.1 crore have been seized in Gurugram.

ADC Hitesh Kumar Meena gave detailed information about the SVEEP campaign. Manesar SDM Darshan Yadav said there are 25,78,523 voters in Gurugram constituency and 2,481 booths have been set up in nine Assembly constituencies.

