Transport Dept: 1,330 persons used12 faceless services in 2 months

Tribune News Service

Karnal, August 31

As many as 12 faceless services of the Transport Department related to driving and conductor licences are attracting people as 1,330 persons availed the facility in the past two months without coming to the Saral Kendra at the Mini Secretariat.

As per the authorities, these services were started by the state government to save the time of citizens and also ensure that the people would get facilities without coming to the office.

At present, people are getting the facility of issuance of the learner licence, renewal of driving licence (DL), replacement of DL, DL extract, international driving permit, renewal of conductor licence, issuance of duplicate DL, change of address on DL, endorsement to drive hazardous material, endorsement to drive in the hilly region, surrender of class of vehicles in Dl and change of address in the conductor licence. The authorities claimed that soon people could avail the facilities related to the registration of vehicles without coming to the office.

“These services are available in a contactless mode only if Aadhar card details such as the name, date of birth, father name and spouse name exactly match with the details of the existing DL record of the office,” said Anubhav Mehta, SDM Karnal.

He said in case these details did not match, the applicants would have to visit the office to get the work done, or the applicant had to get the Aadhar updated before availing the benefits of the online contactless services, he added.

So far, 240 persons have availed the facility for the issuance of duplicate DL, 394 for renewal of DL, 157 for change of address, 70 for DL replacement, 275 for DL extract, and 193 for an international driving permit, he added.

“We are spreading awareness among the people to use the facility so that their time can be saved and they need not visit the Saral Kendra,” the SDM said.

