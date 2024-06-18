Transport Dept undertakes rationalisation of HR fleet

Tribune News Service

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, June 17

Delhi, Nuh and Sirsa depots of Haryana Roadways (HR) will have more buses at their disposal for the convenience of daily commuters. Following the rationalisation of their fleet, the Haryana Roadways has placed at least 150 more buses at the disposal of certain depots to cater to the needs of the daily commuters. These buses have been taken from certain depots where the fleet strength is slightly comfortable, sources said.

Delhi and Nuh depots with 20 buses each will be the major gainers in the rationalisation process. The sources said the increase in Nuh’s fleet would go a long way in providing economical and efficient public transport in the backward Mewat region of the state. Similarly, the addition of 20 more buses to the Delhi depot will provide a competitive edge to Haryana Roadways vis-à-vis other public sector transport corporations on the inter-state routes. Haryana Roadways buses ply to various destinations in Haryana and other states from Delhi.

Besides Delhi and Nuh, Sirsa depot will add 14 more buses. Meanwhile, Palwal, Ambala and Rewari depots will add 10 more buses to their fleet. Jhajjar will see the addition of seven more buses to its fleet.

Meanwhile, the major depots from where these buses have been taken include Faridabad (28), Sonepat (22), Jind (18) and Fatehabad (5).

There are over 4,000 buses at the disposal of the 24 depots and 13 sub-depots in Haryana. A senior functionary of the Haryana Government said the rationalisation had been done with a view to provide relief to the commuters as there was an acute shortage of buses at certain depots.

Bhiwani-M’garh MP opposes decision

Bhiwani-Mahendragarh MP Dharambir Singh has written a letter to CM Nayab Singh Saini opposing the transfer of 10 buses from Narnaul depot to Sirsa depot as part of rationalisation process.In the letter, the BJP MP said there was resentment among people of the Mahendragarh parliamentary segment at government’s move to transfer buses. He demanded that the decision to transfer buses from Narnaul to Sirsa be immediately put on hold.

Gainers and losers

Delhi, Nuh depots to get 20 buses each while Sirsa will get 14 buses. Ambala & Palwal depots will get 10 more buses each

Buses will be transferred from Faridabad, Sonepat and Jind depots as they are slightly comfortable with their bus fleet

