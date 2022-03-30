Transport inspector in Haryana's Bahadurgarh nabbed taking bribe

Jhajjar, March 29
A team of the Vigilance Bureau from Karnal yesterday caught red-handed transport inspector, Nirmala Devi, posted at the Regional Transport Authority in Bahadurgarh town here, while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 for releasing the registration certificate of a transferred vehicle.
A case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against her in this regard.
The team took the action on the complaint lodged by a Bahadurgarh resident who accused Nirmala Devi of demanding the bribe for issuing the new registration certificate of his truck.
