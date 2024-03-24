Transport Minister Goel travels in roadways bus

Tribune News Service

Ambala, March 23

Minister of State for Transport, Women and Child Development (Independent charge) Aseem Goel today travelled in a roadways bus from Ambala City to Chandigarh.

He interacted with fellow passengers on his way to Chandigarh. He checked the first aid box and issued directions to the driver and conductor. The minister, who was on his way to attend the Cabinet meeting, said, “It is a matter of pride for me that I have been given the responsibility of transport and women and child development because both departments deal with general public directly. To know about the ground reality and get feedback from the passengers, I travelled in the roadways bus from Ambala City to Chandigarh.”

“Some directions related to no smoking, wearing seatbelt, and don’t use mobile while driving in the bus were written in the bus so I have asked the driver and conductor to follow the directions. While it was written in the bus that the driver should wear seatbelt, there is no provision for seatbelt. I have asked the driver to get the seatbelt installed or remove the direction written,” he said.

Aseem further said, “I have talked to the driver, conductor and fellow passengers. They have given a positive feedback about the service and punctuality. I will work for the betterment of the staff, department and will ensure that public gets good services.”

