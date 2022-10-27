Transporters under scanner in paddy procurement scam

Karnal, October 26
With the unearthing of the alleged paddy procurement scam at various rice mills of the district following raids of the CM flying teams, transporters assigned for paddy lifting and whose vehicle numbers were reportedly used for getting bogus outgoing gate passes, have come under the scanner of the district authorities.
As per the authorities, a shortfall of stock at different grain markets indicated that bogus gate passes were issued and for it numbers of various vehicles involved in lifting the paddy might have been used. They said without a vehicle number, no outgoing gate pass could be issued.
The Deputy Commissioner, Anish Yadav, has directed the District Food and Supplies Controller (DFSC), Anil Kalra, to verify facts. “We will serve notices on transporters whose vehicle numbers were used to get fake gate passes,” said Yadav, adding that anyone involved in such malpractice would not be spared.
“Teams led by the SDMs are keeping a vigil at different grain markets. They are also checking the record of market committees and will conduct physical verification of the mills if required,” said the DC. “I have asked the revenue officials to verify the gate passes with the area cultivated in the respective areas,” said the DC. As per sources, there are reports related to discrepancies in the registration of crops on the portal. — TNS
Properties of three mills to be attached
We have initiated the process of attaching the properties of three mills in the Jundla area where a shortfall of paddy of nearly Rs 12 crore was found. Anil Kalra, a dfsc
