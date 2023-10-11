Trash along NH an eyesore

Garbage is piling up along the Chandigarh-Hisar national highway near Kalayat. Foul smell emanating from the accumulated waste causes inconvenience to commuters and passers-by. The NHAI and civic body should take steps to ensure cleanliness in the area.

Ranbir, Kalayat

Need to repair roads in Panipat Sector 18

Residents of Sector 18 in Panipat are facing problems due to poor condition of roads in the area. The road near gate No. 3 of Ansal Sushant City is particularly a matter of grave concern. The authorities concerned should repair all the damaged roads in the city.

Ashok, Panipat

Compensation must to discourage stubble burning

Though the government has banned stubble burning, many farmers are still burning it in their fields. The quality of air in the region is deteriorating rapidly, with the air quality index hovering around 297. The government should give farmers compensation or incentives to discourage the practice.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

