Trash being dumped, burnt in Aravallis on Faridabad-Gurugram road

Gurugram, December 13
The stretch of Aravallis on the Gurugram-Faridabad road has been adversely affected due to the strike of sanitation workers.
More than 30 places in the city have been transformed into illegal dump yards as the strike has been underway for almost two months. Of these sites, the Aravallis stretch is one of the worst-hit as garbage is being dumped as well as burnt in the area.
Report violations
- MC Commissioner PC Meena directed the sanitation teams to create an inspection mechanism to monitor 30 vulnerable sites where people are likely to dump garbage in the open
- Offenders would be fined Rs 25,000 on the spot and their vehicles would be impounded, said officials
- Also, residents can report incidents of garbage being dumped in the open on the toll-free number 18001801817
Local residents and environmentalists have raised concerns over the situation in the Aravallis. “It has been over a month now that they are bringing garbage and burning it here. Sadly it’s not just garbage mafia, but even contractors hired as substitutes are doing so,” said environmentalist Vaishali Rana Chandra.
On Wednesday, Gurugram MC Commissioner PC Meena directed the sanitation teams to create an inspection mechanism to monitor these 30 vulnerable sites.
The directive is aimed at ensuring that waste that is thrown here could be lifted and transported within two hours and offenders can be penalised immediately.
Offenders will be fined Rs 25,000 on the spot and their vehicles will be impounded, said officials.
“Littering and unauthorised dumping of solid waste are a violation of the Solid Waste Management Rule, 2016,” said Meena.
Besides, the Municipal Corporation has also started marking the attendance of sanitation workers. “We have asked the inspectors to mark attendance and capture photographs, along with date, time and coordinates, on the mobile phone,” said MC Joint Commissioner Naresh Kumar.
Around 1,000 sanitation workers have been assigned the task to monitor spots, where garbage is likely to be dumped in the open. These sites are located in Palam Vihar, sectors 14, 15, 31, 38, 5, 56, 57, 61, 65, DLF Phase 3, Wazirabad, Hans Enclave, Gurugram-Faridabad road, Nathupur and at least four areas along the Dwarka expressway.
MC officials said executive engineers will devise a plan to supervise and monitor the work of sanitation agencies that it has hired and maintain a record of such checks.
Also, residents can report incidents of garbage being dumped in the open on the toll-free number 18001801817.
