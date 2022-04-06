Travelling from Ambala to New Delhi on train a bane

While travelling from Ambala to New Delhi in Shakti Express, I noticed that people who had boarded the train at previous stations were sleeping on reserved seats. I was embarrassed to wake them up. A lot of muck and residues, including used masks, were strewn on the floor. Used blankets, pillows and sheets kept on berths were not removed till the journey terminated. Why do the train staff do not abide by norms and instructions issued by the Railway authorities. I hope the authorities concerned will take cognisance of the issue and ensure things are set right.

Gian P Kansal, Ambala City

Clash of school timings leads to traffic chaos

Same or similar timings of the various schools has led to the problem of traffic chaos in many parts of the city these days. The location of some of the private schools in close vicinity has added to the problem of traffic jams in the morning and in the noon, when the schools come to a close. As this is mainly due to same timing, hundreds of vehicles including school buses vie for space near the school gates to drop and pick up students in the morning and at noon. Some of the schools located in close vicinity have failed to manage the school timings and the movement of vehicles, leading to extreme chaos in many parts of the city.

Pratyush Sharma, Faridabad

Diarrhoea cases in Panchkula

There are a number of cases of diarrhoea reported in Panchkula. The summer season has not yet set in but residents are already suffering from this ailment. It seems that quality of potable water is not good that is why diarrhoea cases are surfacing. The authorities are requested to check and ensure that good quality water is supplied in the city so that the residents do not suffer from waterborne diseases.

Surinder Kumar Mahna, Panchkula

