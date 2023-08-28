Travelling on NH-44 set to become dearer

Ambala, August 27
Commuters passing through the Ghaggar, Gharaunda and Ladowal toll plazas on the NH-44 will have to pay more from September 1 as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has revised the user fee (toll) rates.
The rates have been increased by Rs 10 to 120, depending on the category of vehicle from single journey to multiple journeys within a day.
As per the NHAI, the user fee rates for the Panipat-Jalandhar section of the NH-44 will be revised with effect from September 1 at the Gharaunda toll plaza near Bastara village in Karnal, Ghaggar toll plaza at Devi Nagar in Ambala and Ladowal toll plaza in Ludhiana.
The user fees for the single trip of cars, jeeps and van have been increased by Rs 10, fees for light commercial vehicles, truck/bus and multi-axle vehicles (MAV) increased by Rs 15, Rs 30 and Rs 45, respectively, at the Ghaggar toll plaza (for 66 km).
A senior NHAI official said based on the wholesale price index (WPI) adjustments every year, the user fees (toll) are revised.
