Treated sewage water for irrigation soon

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, January 6

The 11th meeting of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) was held under the chairmanship of CM Haryana Manohar lal Khattar and Chairman of GMDA today.

The official informed the CM that treated sewage water would be provided for irrigation purpose by laying a pipeline from sewerage treatment plant (STP) in Beharampur to Nuh distributary. This project will cost Rs 618 crore and was approved in today’s meeting. The Irrigation Department will bear the cost of laying the pipeline.

The CEO, GMDA outlined that in the year 2021-22 executed infrastructure development projects worth Rs 556.44 crores. Presently, construction of 40 projects, which will cost Rs 1083.25 crore, is underway in Infra 1 Division while 14 projects, amounting to Rs 1141.99 crore, are in pipeline. 24 projects worth 580.48 crore of the Infra 2 Division are ongoing while 13 projects worth Rs 1115.36 crore are in the pipeline. Smart city division is executing two projects, which would cost Rs 162.22 crore, while projects worth Rs 61 crore are in the pipeline of the mobility division.

In today’s meeting, the measures to save about 2,500 acres of agricultural land adjacent to the Najafgarh dam, which are submerged, were also discussed. It was submitted that by making a lake in about 97 acres, the land of the farmers would be saved from submergence. Additionally, the leg-2 and leg 3 of Badshahpur drain will also be connected with Najafgarh drain. At present, the sewerage water of Gurugram city is also getting disposed here. To curb the same, approval has been given to lay a pipeline from STP Beharampur to Nuh distributary. After the completion of this work, only during heavy mosoon periods waterlogging can occur, which with the connection of Leg 2 and Leg3 drain will get runoff into Najafgarh drain.

The pilot project of the installation of floating solar power plant of 4 MW capacity at Chandu-Budhera Water Treatment Plant (WTP) area has received the approval from the Authority and will now become the first ever such floating solar power plant in the state.