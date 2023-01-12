Treated water for firefighting in Karnal

Karnal, January 11
The Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) has started using treated water in different services like firefighting, construction work and horticulture among others. It has installed water hydrants outside three sewage treatment plants (STPs) to refill the tanks. Residents can also take water for construction and other works free of cost from these treatment plants, said Ajay Singh Tomar, Commissioner, KMC.
“We have three STPs and have decided to utilise the treated water in different services. Our fire tenders, super sucker machines and jetting machines are filled with treated water. Tankers for irrigation are also refilled from these points,” said Tomar.
“We have also asked the construction contractors working on various projects in the city to take water from these points free of cost. Farmers can also take water from these points for irrigation,” said the Commissioner.
“We have written to other departments also to utilise treated water in ongoing construction work. This step will help in saving water,” he added.
