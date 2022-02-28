Treated water to irrigate 1,600 acres in 3 Rohtak villages

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, February 27

The district administration has come up with an ambitious project to provide treated water to three villages – Kanhaili, Sunariya and Mayna – in the district. The water would be supplied through pipelines from the sewage treatment plant (STP) in Sunariya village.

“A total 1,600 acres of agriculture land has been identified in three villages for the project. Since the ground water in these villages is salty, farmers use drain water to irrigate their fields,” said Parmod Sharma, Executive Engineer, Irrigation Department.

He maintained that tenders had been invited to execute the project. “The project is part of the District Water Resources Plan and will cost Rs37 crore,” he added. “Majority of farmers have given consent to execute the project in their villages,” he added.

Mahendra Pal, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Rohtak, said, “A plan has been chalked out to conserve water and provide it in every part of the district.”

Manoj Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, Rohtak, said the project would prove a milestone and officials had been asked to ensure its completion at the earliest.