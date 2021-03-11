Treatment for cleft lip, palate under one roof

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 7

In a step to provide relief to patients with congenital problem of cleft lip and palate, Rohtak PGIMS will be providing all treatment for the condition under one roof. Doctors of all departments, dealing with the congenital problem, will available at Chaudhary Ranbir Singh OPD at room number 211 on the first and the third Saturday of every month.

The Departments whose doctors will be available include burns and plastic surgery, orthodontics, oral surgery and speech therapist. Head of Department of Burns and Plastic Surgery, Dr Kuldeep Singh, said, “The clinic was started following the suggestion of Vice-Chancellor of University of Health Sciences, Dr Anita Saxena. Around 15 to 20 patients visit the PGIMS every month for the treatment of this condition.” He added patients with the condition need at least four to five surgeries till they reach their youth. The first surgery was performed at around the age of three months, palate surgery at around one year, alveolus surgery between 8 to 10 years and jaw surgery after 13 to 14 years, he said.

Dr Rekha Sharma, head of orthodontics department, said one in 800 children could have this condition. Manisha Kukreja, another expert, said patients who had cleft lip and/or palate in the family or whose mother had any infection in the first three months of pregnancy or was smoking/ consuming alcohol could have the condition.