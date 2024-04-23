Tree plantation drive at Haryana Agricultural University

Hisar, April 22
A tree plantation programme was organised on the occasion of World Earth Day at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU), today.
Vice-Chancellor Professor BR Kamboj who was the chief guest at the programme said World Earth Day is celebrated every year on April 22. This year’s theme was ‘Planet vs Plastic’. The main objective of which was to create awareness about the damage caused to nature by plastic pollution. According to an estimate, 90 per cent of plastic was not recycled which is harmful to the environment, he said.
Due to indiscriminate exploitation of natural resources, imbalance in the environment is increasing, resulting in deterioration of environment, he said adding, that it was our collective duty to keep the earth free of pollution. On this occasion, 200 Jacaranda saplings were planted in the university campus.
