Tree touching live wire in Ambala City a worry

Enclosed picture shows tree branches touching live wires of electric transformer on the entry gate of Sector 8, Ambala City, facing the community centre. It is dangerous because boys can be seen sitting on the gate and grill, which can prove fatal any time. Its chances of being fatal increases manifold during the rainy season. The HSVP, corporation and UHBVN authorities should take cognizance and set things right before any untoward incident takes place.

Gian P Kansal, Ambala City

Sewers choked after heavy rain

Anumber of sewers in Rohtak city got choked after the recent spell of rain. Apart from the district administration and municipal authorities, the residents are also to blame. The residents should segregate dry and wet waste and dispose it of appropriately. They should reduce the use of polythene carry bags and use cloth bags instead. The government functionaries should also shun their lackadaisical approach and act promptly .

Gyan Devi, Rohtak

Encroachments on Mini-Sectt premises

The encroachments on the premises of Mini-Secretariat, Tohana, reveals the shocking state of affairs as this is going on right under the nose of the administration on the government land. The encroachers have shown the courage of constructing permanent structures in the area left for the green cover. No stern action is being taken to put a stop to such illegalities. The situation demands a loud and clear message from the district administration and Haryana Government that such violations would not be tolerated and after the immediate removal of illegal constructions, penal action should be initiated against the encroachers as the rule of law must prevail in the state.

Virender Tehri, Tohana

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com