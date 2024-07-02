Trees uprooted, roads inundated as strong winds, rain lash Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, July 1

Strong winds accompanied by rain lashed Yamunanagar on Monday morning and left several trees uprooted and low-lying areas waterlogged.

Heavy to very heavy rain predicted up to July 3 Hisar: Pre-monsoon rains brought down the average maximum temperature in the state by 1.2°C on Monday, as compared to that on Sunday. The highest maximum temperature of 40.9°C was recorded in Ottu village in Sirsa district. There is also a fall of .9°C in the average minimum temperature as compared to the temperature on Sunday. The lowest minimum temperature in the state was 23.3°C, recorded in Hisar, which saw a rainfall of 72.6 mm in the last 24 hours. The IMD has issued a warning of ‘heavy to very heavy rain’ in some parts of the state in the next couple of days (up to July 3). TNS

The power supply in various colonies also remained disrupted after the transmission lines developed snags, causing inconvenience to residents.

As per information, 32 MM and 28 MM rain was recorded in Jagadhri and Radaur blocks of Yamuanangar. Several colonies, including Lajpat Nagar, Vijay Colony, Jaswant Colony, Dashmesh Colony, Azadnagar and several low-lying areas witnessed waterlogging. The market of Sector-17, residential area, Tilak Nagar, Khalsa College road, Jagadhri-Paonta highway and Laldwara road were inundated.

Vikas Jain, a resident, said streets were waterlogged and residents had a tough time removing sludge. He said officials should ensure that the drains are cleaned properly so that the rain water drains out smoothly and does not accumulate in colonies. Three cars suffered damage after trees fell on them in Sector-17 due to strong winds.

Ramasra Bhardwaj, outgoing elected member of the Municipal Corporation, said, “The first rain has exposed the claims of the corporation officials regarding drainage. Despite the fact that just 32 mm rain has been reported, waterlogging can be witnessed in posh areas and low-lying areas. Heavy rain in the coming days may worsen the situation because the drains and the sewers have not been cleaned properly. The power supply also remained affected, causing inconvenience to residents.”

Meanwhile, officials of the Yamunangar-Jagadhri Municipal Corporation claimed that the issue of waterlogging in some colonies had been resolved after teams were sent there. They said that to ensure that there is no waterlogging, the MC had formed 22 teams and a control room had been established. They said residents could send complaints and MC teams would reach the spot to drain out water.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Dr Vijay Pal said, “The work to clean the drains is being carried out at a good pace and teams have been formed ward wise to deal with the issue of waterlogging. Pump sets are ready for taking out the water from low-lying areas and all efforts are being made to ensure that the residents don’t have to face waterlogging for longer period during the season. We also appeal to the residents to not dump waste in the drains as it leads to blockage and hence, waterlogging.”

