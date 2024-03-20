Tri-colour lights remain non-functional

The Municipal Corporation of Rohtak has installed fancy tri-colour light poles on the main roads of the city for beautification, but a number of lights on these poles are non-functional. The municipal corporation has spent a large amount on the project, but it has been observed that some lights are not working, while some are defective. Priority should be given to functionality over beautification. The municipal authorities should take note of the problem and fix the faulty lights. Gaurav Badhwar, Rohtak
Stray dog menace on the rise
Cases of dog-bite are increasing exponentially in Panipat. The elderly, women and two-wheeler riders are especially vulnerable to attacks by stray dogs. The city should be made free of stray dogs. The local municipal authorities should take effective action immediately. Dr Virender K Bhatia, Panipat
Need for more family courts
Due to the recent promotion and transfer of the principal judge of the Family Court, only one Family Court is functioning in the district now. The number of pending cases related to family disputes is continuously increasing and new cases are also being filed regularly. At least three family courts should be set up in the district so that the residents can get speedy justice. Shakti Singh, Karnal
