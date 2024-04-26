Trial on, Gurugram cops to be armed with AC jackets

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, April 25

With temperature soaring to 40°C and prediction of acute summer, the police will provide its personnel with air-conditioned jackets. The move is aimed to ensure that they do not face problems like heat stroke while on duty.

In addition, sunscreen cream and face wash will also be provided to them. On an average, over 400 personnel are deployed on a daily basis at over 150 traffic points in Gurugram.

Virender Vij, DCP (Traffic), said a company approached the traffic police to provide air-conditioned jackets to the cops. They gave 13 jackets to zonal traffic officers for trial. The police are in touch with a company that will provide sunscreen and face wash.

“We are using the jackets, with fans, on a trial basis. The jackets are chargeable through a refrigerator and work for six to 12 hours. If the trial is successful, we will provide them to all traffic cops. The value of the jacket is around Rs 5,000. We will get them through the CSR initiative of any company,” he said.

According to the manufacturer, the ‘BRRF Plus’ jacket supports instant cooling. It cools up to 15°C below ambient temperature when activated. It has three running speeds and is energy efficient, consuming 95% less power as compared to a ceiling fan.

