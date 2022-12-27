Tributes paid to 16 soldiers killed in Sikkim

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 26

The Haryana Assembly on Monday paid tributes to prominent personalities, including former Governor Dhanik Lal Mandal and 16 Army jawans killed in a road accident in Sikkim.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who is the leader of the House, read out the obituary resolutions.

The House paid tributes to former MLA Bhag Singh Chatter.

Three of the 16 soldiers killed in a road accident in Sikkim on December 23 belonged to Haryana. They were havildar Arvind Kumar of Jhojhu Kalan village, Charkhi Dadri district; Lance Naik Somvir Singh of Sandol village, Hisar district; and Sepoy Vikas Kumar of Pili Mandori village, Fatehabad district.

The House also remembered 17 brave martyrs of Haryana who showed courage and made the supreme sacrifice while safeguarding the unity and integrity of the country.