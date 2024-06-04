Tributes paid to former Mauritius PM Anerood Jugnauth

Tribune News Service

Karnal, June 3

Residents of Karnal paid tributes to late President and Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius, late Anerood Jugnauth on the eve of his third death anniversary. Jugnauth had served as PM of the Republic of Mauritius four times and President twice.

Mauritius High Commissioner Haymandoyal Dillum expressed his great admiration for Jugnauth who considered India as his motherland.

“Jugnauth was the architect of modern Mauritius,” Dillium said, while paying tribute to him during a spiritual musical evening organised by the National Integrated Forum of Artists and Activists (NIFAA) and India Mauritius Trade and Cultural Friendship Forum. The event featured soulful performances by music guru Dr Krishna Arora and the team from the Voice of India.

Dillum described Jugnauth as a person of simple nature and disciplined demeanour, who took charge of the affairs of the country at a very difficult time in 1982 when the country faced significant economic and developmental challenges. Through hard work, discipline, and effective leadership and management, he led Mauritius to overcome those challenges, he added.

The tribute ceremony was also attended by Bharati Dillum, wife of the Mauritius High Commissioner, and Suresh Ramburn, former Chairman of the Hindi Speaking Union, who shared his experiences with Jugnauth. The programme highlight was a live painting by famous artist Manoj Das from Mumbai.

Former Canadian MP and Chief Advisor of the Conservative Party, Gulab Singh Saini, attended the event as guests of honour and paid tribute to the late Prime Minister.

Pritpal Singh Pannu, founder Chairman of NIFAA and President of India Mauritius Trade and Cultural Friendship, shared his personal connection with Jugnauth. He emphasised that Jugnauth viewed India as a friend of Mauritius and deeply respected the soil of his ancestors.

