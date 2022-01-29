Tributes paid to Lala Lajpat Rai

Hisar: The Lala Lajpat Rai University of Animal and Veterinary Sciences (LUVAS) organised a function on the 157th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai on the premises of the Vice-Chancellor's office on Friday. Vice-Chancellor Dr Vinod Kumar Verma garlanded the statue of Lala Lajpat Rai. LUVAS Teacher Association (Luvasta) president Dr Ashok Malik and secretary Dr Satbir Sharma also paid their respects to the late legend.

Workshop for artisans

Kurukshetra: A workshop on skilling for artisans in handicrafts was conducted by Guru Jambheshwar University, Hisar, and sponsored by the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India in Kurukshetra. Prof Som Nath Sachdeva, Vice-Chancellor, Kurukshetra University, while speaking as the chief guest in the opening ceremony, said there was an urgent need to provide training and skilling to the artisans who were involved in making different handicraft items.

Hisar university signs pact

Hisar: Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Aadhar Health Institute, Hisar, and CMC Hospital, Hisar. The aim of these MoUs is to jointly conduct medical training, research and R&D services and other related services by both parties. Prof Baldev Raj Kamboj, Vice-Chancellor of the university, said that these MoUs would be beneficial for both parties. Especially the students of physiotherapy of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology will benefit a lot by these MoUs. The objective of the MoU is to promote inter-institutional research collaboration, training and internship of physiotherapy students as well as other academic and research activities. Experts from both the institutes will jointly explore new areas of research. Both the institutes will share facilities with each other. The university shall provide its expertise and library facilities to the second parties.