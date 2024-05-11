 Tributes paid to maharana pratap : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Tributes paid to maharana pratap
Campus Notes

Tributes paid to maharana pratap

Tributes paid to maharana pratap


Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra: Staff and students of the Indira Gandhi National College observed Maharana Pratap's birth anniversary and paid tribute to him. College Principal Dr Kushal Pal, said Maharana Pratap is considered one of the greatest warriors not only in India but in the world. He always helped the poor and weak people during his rule. According Maharana Pratap leadership does not come by position but due to qualities. He believed in dignity and respected it irrespective of his/her caste, creed and religion. The principal said that this is the right time to take inspiration from his life. At this time of general election in India we must rise above narrow identities and vote consciously, the principal added.

KU, Council of World Affairs sign pact

Kurukshetra: Kurukshetra University's International Centre for Indo-Pacific Studies (ICIPS) entered into an MoU with Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA). Vice-Chancellor KU, Professor Som Nath Sachdeva said this MoU will leverage research in the field of international relations, diplomacy and contemporary foreign policy issues. KU and ICWA will organise an array of intellectual activities including conferences, seminars, roundtable discussions, lectures and bring out a range of publications. Students of KU will also get a chance to do internships, get fellowships and undertake joint research projects. ICIPS, KU has also signed MoU with Middlebury Institute, USA and Universities of UNINET under Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle (IMT-GT). Two international conferences have been organised by ICIPS and a third one is scheduled to be held in October this year in which diplomats and scholars from all over the world will deliberate on challenges before the Indo-Pacific region, said Professor Attri, Director of the ICIPS.

Rksd girl students shine

Mahendragarh: Three girl students of RKSD College, Kaithal, brought laurels to the college by securing three out of the first 10 positions in the B Vocational Fifth Semester Examination result released by the Kurukshetra University. Divya, a student of B Vocational in her Fifth Semester, secured third position, while Neha bagged eighth position and Varsha got the tenth position. These meritorious girl students were honored by the Principal of the college, Sanjay Goyal, by giving them a cash prize of Rs 2,100 each. He said that the students will continue to bring glory to the college in the future by utilising the best resources of the institution. The meritorious students gave credit for their achievements to their parents and teachers of the department.

