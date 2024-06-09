Tributes paid to media entrepreneur Ramoji

Chandigarh, June 8
Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya today expressed profound sorrow on the passing of Cherukuri Ramoji Rao, a distinguished businessman, media entrepreneur and film producer. He was also the esteemed head of the Ramoji Group. The Governor paid his tributes to the mortal remains of Rao in Hyderabad.
Dattatraya said his visionary leadership and entrepreneurial spirit had left an indelible mark on the Indian media and entertainment industry. As a pioneer, his innovative ventures transformed the landscape of Indian journalism and cinema, he added.
The Governor said his creation, Eenadu, one of the largest circulated regional newspapers, revolutionised the media space, bringing news and information to millions of Telugu-speaking people.His foray into the film industry with the establishment of Ramoji Film City, the world’s largest film studio complex, is a testament to his relentless pursuit of excellence and creativity, he added.
