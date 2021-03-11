Tributes paid to Rabindranath Tagore

Yamunanagar: An inter-house play competition was organised to pay homage to legendary laureate Rabindranath Tagore at Mukand Lal Public School, Sarojini Colony. The four houses of the school - Shanti, Shradha, Satya and Shakti - enacted plays, including The Postmaster, The Homecoming, Sanyasi and Athithi, respectively. Shanti house stood first, followed by Satya on the second spot, Shradha at third and Shakti at fourth. Director Shashi Bathla encouraged the students to participate in such activities. Principal Seema Kataria appreciated the efforts of the students and their mentors.

School celebrates foundation day

Ambala: Police DAV Public School celebrated its 27th foundation day with much fanfare. In his keynote address, chief guest Shrikant Jadhav, IPS, ADGP, Ambala Range, said the main role of school was to create good humans with strong characters. "What matters in the long run is not how good a child performed in academics, sports or co-curricular activities if he/she is not a good human being." Jadhav motivated the students to focus on their goals. Principal Vikas Kohli said in the global education system, it's not only the competition of knowledge, but also of imagination, independent learning and wisdom.

Seminar on women empowerment

Karnal: A DGHE-approved online national seminar on the topic "Women empowerment and gender sensitisation: Patriarchy and the status of women in society" was organised by the internal complaints committee against sexual harassment of women at workplace of KVA DAV College for Women. Principal Renu Mehta said women constitute half the world population, but were still considered weaker and inferior. "It's time to be vocal about women rights and dignity." In the valedictory address, CRSU, Jind, Registrar Prof Loveleen Mohan highlighted the need of awareness among women for their rights documented in the Constitution to empower them.

Inter-house competitions held

Yamunanagar: The 8th Inderpal Khanna commemorative trophy, an inter-house event, was organised at St Lawrence International Schools, Jagadhri and Bilaspur. Declamation, debate, paper reading, extempore and on-the-spot painting competitions were conducted. Chairman Dr MK Sehgal motivated the students to participate in these kinds of events regularly to develop their overall personality. The overall trophy was awarded to Himalayan and Diamond houses.