Tributes paid to Ranbir Singh Hooda

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, November 26

Tributes were paid to late freedom fighter and Constituent Assembly member Chaudhary Ranbir Singh Hooda at his memorial in Rohtak on his birth anniversary today, which also happens to be the Constitution Day. His son and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda paid homage to his father, along with a number of Gandhian leaders, activists and family members of freedom fighters. Hooda also visited the campus of the Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) in Rohtak, where he offered floral tributes to Chaudhary Ranbir Singh and Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution.

He participated in a photo exhibition in the university. “My father was imprisoned in eight jails under the British rule during the struggle for the freedom of the country. After independence, he became the youngest and only member of the Constituent Assembly from the Haryana region (Punjab province),” said Hooda.

He said Chaudhary Ranbir had been a member of seven Houses and it was him who had first proposed the MSP for farmers in 1948.