Tributes paid to Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Karnal, September 9

Students and staff members of Dyal Singh Public School, Sector 7 and Dyal Singh College paid tributes to Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a great visionary and founder of The Tribune Trust, Dyal Singh College Trust and Dyal Singh Library Trust, on his death anniversary.

An inter-school ‘bhajan sangeet’ competition was organised and JPS Academy, Assandh, secured the first position while Dyal Singh Public School secured the second position.

The third position was bagged by Sant Nikka Singh Public School. Principal Sushma Devgun said Majithia was one of the most remarkable pioneers who led India out of the darkness of ignorance to the enlightenment of modernity.

The school organised a havan to pay homage to Sardar Majithia. Principal Shalini Narang inspired students and teachers to embrace his invaluable teachings.

Meanwhile, a blood donation camp was organised at Dyal Singh. As many as 62 students and staff members donated blood.

