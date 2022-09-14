Tricolour hoisted at Yanum peak

Hisar: A team of the mountain and adventure club at the Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology hoisted the Tricolour at the Yanum Peak in the Himalayas. The Yanum Peak (6111 m) is located in the Spiti Valley, and dry cold air, high altitude, extremely rugged surface and snow-capped mountains makes it inaccessible. Prof Sanjeev Kumar, the team leader, said they embarked on this expedition to celebrate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

BMU appoints new Vice-chancellor

Gurugram: BML Munjal University (BMU) appointed Prof Shyam Menon as the Vice-Chancellor of the university. He is a distinguished practitioner of institutional development and renewal in higher education, and a renowned educationist, with over 40 years of experience as a teacher, educator, educational administrator and a university leader. Before joining BMU, he was a professor at the University of Delhi, for almost three decades, where he served as Dean, Faculty of Education.

MDU to facilitate quality curriculum

Rohtak: Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) has established the centre for curriculum design and development, to facilitate quality curriculum, aimed at improving the standard of higher education. Vice-Chancellor Prof Rajbir Singh said the Centre will prepare a blueprint of the international-standard course curriculum. This would also facilitate employability of students, foster global academic outlook, promote research and overall improvement in the academic standards.

Nutrition month to be acknowledged

Karnal: The National Service Scheme (NSS), in collaboration with the department of home science at KVA DAV College for Women, organised a workshop to acknowledge a month as "Poshan Maah" (nutrition month), and make students learn, especially the ones dealing with anemia, improper sanitation and lack of nutritious diet, the importance of conscious well-being. Besides, they were encouraged to follow the idea of self-reliant India. The workshop was conducted under the guidance of Principal Santosh Bisla.