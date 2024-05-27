Met workers, thanked them for efforts: Congress nominee for Karnal bypoll Trilochan Singh

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, May 26

Days after hectic campaigning and elections for the Karnal Lok Sabha and Assembly segment, candidates got a moment of respite and held meetings with party workers to take stock of the situation.

Throughout the day, candidates and their teams analysed data, gauged public sentiment and appreciated the efforts of party workers and supporters.

Former Chief Minister and BJP candidate Manohar Lal Khattar sat with workers at the party’s district office here to assess the poll outcomes by gathering feedback and analysing the voting patterns. He expressed satisfaction with the campaign’s progress and remained confident about his victory.

Congress candidate Divyanshu Budhiraja also held meetings with party workers and visited the strongroom to check the security arrangements.

He thanked people of Karnal and Panipat for their support, claiming, “People of Karnal have taken steps to remove Khattar and Saini from Karnal.” Congress candidate for the Karnal bypoll, Trilochan Singh, held meetings with his party workers and thanked them.

