Met workers, thanked them for efforts: Congress nominee for Karnal bypoll Trilochan Singh

Parveen Arora
Karnal, May 26
Days after hectic campaigning and elections for the Karnal Lok Sabha and Assembly segment, candidates got a moment of respite and held meetings with party workers to take stock of the situation.
Throughout the day, candidates and their teams analysed data, gauged public sentiment and appreciated the efforts of party workers and supporters.
Former Chief Minister and BJP candidate Manohar Lal Khattar sat with workers at the party’s district office here to assess the poll outcomes by gathering feedback and analysing the voting patterns. He expressed satisfaction with the campaign’s progress and remained confident about his victory.
Congress candidate Divyanshu Budhiraja also held meetings with party workers and visited the strongroom to check the security arrangements.
He thanked people of Karnal and Panipat for their support, claiming, “People of Karnal have taken steps to remove Khattar and Saini from Karnal.” Congress candidate for the Karnal bypoll, Trilochan Singh, held meetings with his party workers and thanked them.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not against Muslims, but Congress’s appeasement politics: PM Modi
Says NDA set for historic victory, INDIA bloc to crumble aft...
Cyclone Remal ravages parts of Bengal; heavy rains continue to batter region
The West Bengal government evacuated over one lakh people fr...
2 doctors arrested for manipulating blood report of teen in Pune Porsche accident case: Report
Investigation so far has shown that the juvenile, while bein...