Triple murder: Man arrested for killing wife, children

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, December 14

The Kurukshetra police have arrested Rakesh Kumar for allegedly killing his wife and two children because he was not able to go abroad due to financial constraints.

He was produced before a court today which sent him to a two-day police remand.

On December 7, Rina and her two minor children (four-year-old daughter Gursifat, alias Jiya, and one-and-a-half-year-old son Kriyansh) were found dead under mysterious circumstances. Rakesh had tried to end his life by hanging, but was saved and rushed to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

On Wednesday, the police arrested him and he confessed to his crime.

Jhansa police station SHO Pardeep Kumar said, “Rakesh was arrested and he has confessed to his crime. He wanted to go to the US. He was pressurising Rina to bring money from her parents and sell her jewellery, but she objected, following which, he killed her. Rakesh used a scarf to kill his wife and children and then used the same scarf to hang himself, however, he was saved by his family.”

“He was produced before a court today which sent him to two-day police remand. We will ascertain if any other person was also involved in this crime,” he added.

The police had booked the husband and in-laws of the deceased woman on murder charges.

#Kurukshetra