Triple murder: Man kills wife, two brothers-in-law in Hisar

Hisar, June 11

A man shot dead his wife and two brothers-in-law following a dispute at his house in the Krishna Nagar locality of Hisar town today.

The accused fled from the spot after committing the crime that took place around 10.30 in the morning.

According to information, the victims were identified as Suman Devi and her two brothers Manjeet Kumar and Mukesh Kumar. The accused, Rakesh Sharma, 40, shot his wife and brothers-in-law with his licensed pistol after a verbal spat.

The police said Suman Devi wanted to visit her parental home in Dhanana village of Bhiwani district with her children to spend some days during the summer holidays. But Rakesh Sharma did not want her to visit her parental home. This issue had resulted in friction between the couple for the past three days.

Upset with her husband, Suman called her brothers Manjeet Kumar and Mukesh Kumar to her house. As they tried to argue with Rakesh in an attempt to persuade him to let Suman visit the parents’ house, Rakesh remained adamant on his stand. It led to a verbal spat and later they reportedly came to blows. The accused took out his weapon and shot them from a close range. They died on the spot while he fled from the spot.

Sources said his two minor children and parents were present at the house at the time of the incident. The sources said he had contested the previous municipal corporation election but lost. He was also attacked by some assailants some time ago, after which he got the arms licence and used to keep the pistol with him.

After committing the murders, he picked up a scooty of a neighbour and fled from the spot. Hisar SP Ganga Ram Punia and other police officials reached the spot and started investigation. The police registered a case against him and efforts were on to arrest him.