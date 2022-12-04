Triple talaq over dowry, Y'nagar man booked

Yamunanagar, December 3
A man allegedly threw his wife out of his house after pronouncing triple ‘talaq’ in a village of Yamunanagar district. The victim said after their marriage in 2021, her husband and his family members began harassing her for dowry.
The woman lodged a police complaint, based on which a case was registered against her husband Ishtkar and in-laws at the Sadar police station, Yamunanagar, on November 30, 2022.
In her complaint to the police, she said she was married with Ishtkar in 2021. The victim alleged that her husband used to beat her over dowry.
“When I refused to fulfil their dowry demand, my husband pronounced ‘talaq’ three times. When I opposed this act of my husband, he beat me up and threw me out of his house,” alleged the victim.
