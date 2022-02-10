Trouble for Gurnam Singh Charuni, farm leaders quit kisan union

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 9

Upset at BKU president Gurnam Singh Charuni’s decision to field candidates in the Punjab elections, scores of state and district-level farmer leaders here today announced to quit the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) (Charuni) and tendered their resignation.

They alleged that they had told Gurnam Charuni not to indulge in politics, but focus on farmers’ issues.

A meeting, led by Jagdeep Singh Aulakh, state core committee member BKU (Charuni), was organised at Jat Dharamshala, in which farm leaders parted ways with Charuni.

Should’ve focused on farm issues We are not happy with Charuni’s decision of using BKU’s name for political gain. The BKU chief should have avoided fielding candidates in Punjab. He should have focused on farmers’ issues instead. —Jagdeep Singh Aulakh, State core committee member, BKU (Charuni)

“We are not happy with his decision of using the BKU name for political gains. He should have avoided fielding candidates in Punjab. Instead, he should have focused on farmers’ issues,” said Aulakh.

Bahadur Singh Mehla, district president IT Cell, said thousands of farmers of the district always stood with Charuni, but he did not consider their feelings. “We had asked him not to go in politics and continue to raise the issues of farmers, but he did not pay heed to us,” Mehla said. Around 50 office bearers have resigned from their posts, he added.

Ajay Rana, district president, BKU (Charuni), during farmers’ agitation, said they could not continue to support Charuni for his political gains. “We will continue to raise the farmers’ issues in future without any banner,” said Aulakh.

#BKU #farmers #gurnam singh charuni