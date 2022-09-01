Troyers Park in Canada to be renamed as Gita Park

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, August 31

The New City Park, administratively known as the Troyers Park, spread over an area of 3.75 acres in the Brampton city of Canada will be named as Gita Park. It was approved by the city mayor Patrick Brown and the city council on August 26.

A chariot sculpture, similar to the one at Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra, would be installed in the park. International Gita Mahotsav is also scheduled to be organised on September 16, 17 and 18 in Canada.

Honorary secretary of Kurukshetra Development Board Madan Mohan Chhabra said, “About two months ago, during our Canada visit for the mahotsav’s preparations, it was discussed with the authorities to rename the Troyers Park. This is a great achievement, not only for Kurukshetra, but for the entire state that the teachings of Gita have started resonating in the minds of people across the globe.”

“Brampton city council unanimously approved Gita Park. Gita Park is a testament to Brampton’s pride in our mosaic. We are a city that proudly celebrates our diversity of faiths...,” tweeted Patrick Brown.

