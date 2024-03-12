Truck driver, helper robbed of cash, mobile

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, March 11

Three miscreants looted cash and a mobile phone from a truck driver and his assistant in the wee hours here today. They also smashed the windscreen of the truck. The incident took place on the Rathdhana flyover on the NH-334B.

According to information, the miscreants threw the truck driver from the flyover, leaving him injured. A case under Sections of 379B and 34 of the IPC was registered against the three unidentified persons.

In his complaint to the Sector 27 police, Sanjay of Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan, who is the assistant of the truck driver, said driver Dharmender and he left for Jodhpur on Sunday night after loading jaggery at Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.

“Three bike-borne youths approached us when we reached near the Rathdhana flyover around 3 am. They stopped their motorcycle in front of our vehicle and smashed the front windscreen of the truck. The miscreants started beating us up and decamped with Rs 2,000 and my mobile phone. They took Rs 1,500 from the driver. The miscreants threw the driver from the flyover and ran away from the spot,” the complainant said.

After getting the information, the Sector 27 police reached the spot and took the driver to hospital.

