Truck hits school bus in Sonepat, 12 kids hurt

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, May 13

Twelve children were injured, five of them seriously, when a truck hit a school bus of Rukmani Devi Public School near Kamaspur village on the NH-44 today morning.

The accident took place at the gate when the bus carrying 30 kids was entering school premises. The staff immediately rushed children to a nearby private hospital.

in his complaint to the Bahalgarh police, driver Vikas of Murthal village said as he was entering the school in the morning, a truck coming from the Panipat side rammed into the bus, injuring conductor Kuldeep and 12 children.

The truck driver was caught on the spot by the school staff and handed over to the police.

Inspector Rishikant, SHO, Bahalgarh, said, “The truck driver — Irshad of Punhana in Mewat district — has been booked and arrested.”

Meanwhile, ex-minister Kavita Jain visited hospital and enquired about well-being of the students and met their parents.