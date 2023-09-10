Truck loaded with LPG cylinders hits another

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, September 9

A major tragedy was averted, when a truck loaded with LPG cylinders collided with another truck carrying mining material on the Jagadhri-Paonta Sahib national highway near Gulabgarh village today.

The accident reportedly took place while trying to negotiate a road roller going ahead of the truck loaded with the cylinders. The truck driver sustained injuries and was admitted to a primary health centre.

The truck was on its way from Faridabad to Pratap Nagar to supply cylinders at a nearby gas agency.

When the truck neared Gulabgarh village, it collided with another one coming from the opposite site.

The driver of the other truck which was loaded with mining material managed to flee the spot.

