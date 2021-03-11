Truck overturns on car on Delhi-Jaipur highway, 3 techies among four killed

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, August 16

Four persons, including two IIT and one Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) students, were killed and two others injured after a truck overturned on their car on the Delhi-Jaipur highway this morning.

Three deceased and two injured worked as software engineers at Noida-based Adobe software firm. The condition of an injured girl is stated to be critical. The other injured was discharged from the hospital after treatment.

The incident occurred near Sidhrawli village around 1 am while the passengers were returning to Noida from Udaipur. Those killed were identified as driver Deepak (25) of Gajipur village in UP, Adarsh Kumar (23) of Meerut (UP), Kumara Pujita (25) of Bangalore and Muskan Tiwari (24) of Kolkata.

Priyanka Sultania (22) of Kolkata and Jasnur Singh (27) of Patiala suffered injuries in the accident, the police said. Jasnur was later discharged from the hospital.

“The driver of the speeding truck reportedly lost control on the vehicle and it overturned onto the car after hitting the divider. The truck driver managed to flee after the incident, leaving his vehicle there. Our team reached the spot and rushed the injured to the hospital,” said Bilaspur SHO Inspector Ajay Malik. Jasnur said they went to Udaipur on the night of August 13 and the mishap occurred while they were returning to Noida.

#gurugram