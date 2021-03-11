Truck runs over sleeping labourers Haryana's in Bahadurgarh, 4 dead

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, May 19

Four migrant labourers were killed and 10 sustained injuries when a coal-laden truck ran them over near Aasoda toll plaza on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway in Bahadurgarh area on Thursday.

Nine of the injured were referred to the PGIMS, Rohtak. The deceased were identified as Sushil, Shashi Kant, Kanti Swarup and Neeraj, all of Kanpur.

The mishap took place in the early hours when around 18 labourers were sleeping on the roadside. The truck rammed into the median divider and turned turtle after the collision, hitting those sleeping at the spot. The driver fled after the incident. The labourers were employed by a contractor for road repair work. Some who escaped unhurt alleged the contractor failed to make arrangement for their stay and told them to sleep at the site.

Jasbir Singh, SHO, Aasoda police station, said a case under Sections 279, 337, 304A of the IPC was registered against the driver and the contractor.